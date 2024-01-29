PFF NC Chairman Meets Denmark Ambassador to Discuss Induction of Diaspora Players

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) Chairman Haroon Malik held a meeting with the Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Jakob Linulf on Monday in which they discussed the induction of overseas players in the Pakistan team and discussed how the two nations can establish stronger ties.

The meeting had a lot of significance as the two football federations are looking to strengthen their relations through sporting diplomacy and in the future, more Denmark-born Pakistanis will be involved in the squad.

Earlier the PFF announced that the match between Jordan and Pakistan could not be held at Jinnah Stadium due to the lack of adequate floodlights which turned out to be the main hurdle.

Floodlights are pivotal for the match at Jinnah Stadium because of the Ramadan timings. The match will be held on 21 March and the floodlights should meet the standards of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA.

“With great regret, I have to say that, despite our efforts, the current standard of Jinnah Stadium does not meet FIFA requirements” the PFF Chairman informed.

In the wake of the challenging situation of hosting the match at a neutral venue, the PFF President said “We are in constant contact with the Jordan Football Association to discuss arrangements for a neutral venue for the home leg.”

The deadline date for the venue submission was January 21 and the PFF will have to ask for an extension from the FIFA and the AFC.