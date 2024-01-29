ICC Takes Action Against Jasprit Bumrah for Disgusting Act in Match Against England

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been reprimanded for breaking the ICC Code of Conduct during the recent first Test against England in Hyderabad that ended on Sunday.

According to the details, Bumrah breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during an incident on the fourth day of the Test match against England.

The incident happened during England’s second innings in the 81st over. Frustrated with England’s strong position, Bumrah intentionally got in the way of Ollie Pope while he was trying to run, which resulted in them making inappropriate physical contact. Pope scored a match-winning 196 on a turning track that eventually led to India’s defeat in the Test match.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued a press release stating that they have imposed a 50 percent match fee fine on Jasprit Bumrah and also handed one demerit point.

The pacer was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match). Since it was Bumrah’s first offence in 24 months, one demerit point has been added to his record.

ICC also shared that the charge against the player was brought by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, alongside third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit. Typically, Level 1 breaches carry penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a maximum fine of 50 percent of the player’s match fee, and may include one or two demerit points.

In concluding their statement, the ICC noted that the player, Bumrah, admitted guilt for the offense and accepted the sanction imposed by Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, thereby eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The 30-year-old fast bowler took six wickets in the match, with 4 for 41 in the second innings. He got Ben Stokes out for 70 in the first innings, while in the second innings, he dismissed Ben Duckett and Joe Root in back-to-back overs.

Despite India having a lead of 190 runs after the first innings, they ended up losing the first of five Tests against England by 28 runs. The next Test is scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam on February 2.