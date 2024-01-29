PTI Launches GitHub Website After Blockage of Other Sites

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) official websites have been getting blocked left and right ahead of the general elections, set to take place on February 8, 2024. To address the situation, Imran Khan’s political party has launched a GitHub version of its website to facilitate voters.

پی ٹی آئی نے نئی ویبسائٹ لانچ کر دی: چونکہ پاکستان میں پی ٹی آئی کی دونوں ویب سائٹس بلاک کر دی گئی ہیں، پی ٹی آئی کی سوشل میڈیا ٹیم نے ایک متبادل ویب سائٹ لانچ کر دی!

NEW website on GitHub:https://t.co/GN2FCGWhtO – NOT BLOCKED YET#ChallengeAccepted #فروری8_عوامی_ریفرنڈم pic.twitter.com/mch93xX5QI — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 27, 2024

Just like PTI’s other websites, this one also allows voters to find the party’s election candidates for their area. You simply have to enter the constituency number of your area, such as NA1, PK1, PS1, etc to find the respective PTI candidate for your region. You can find your constituency number by texting your ID number to 8300.

However, this feature does not seem to be working at the time of writing, as typing any constituency number does not show any results. This will probably be fixed soon.

Note that PTI’s other websites to show election candidates, namely insaf.pk and pticandidates.com, are still blocked in Pakistan, but can still be accessed through Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

Additionally, PTI’s Facebook service, which tells you the candidate for your area through Imran Khan’s official profile, is still fully functional and easily accessible without VPNs. You simply have to message Imran Khan’s official account through the chat feature with your constituency number and it will not only tell you the designated candidate, but also their political symbol. It will also provide you with WhatsApp channel links for that candidate.