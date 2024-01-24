PTI Introduces Easy Online Method to Find Election Candidates in Your Area

Pakistan’s 2024 general elections are right around the corner. Set to commence on February 8, 2024, the elections will once again see Pakistan’s most prominent political parties contest for leadership in the country.

During election times, it is quite common to be confused about your area’s designated election candidate or your constituency number, but thankfully, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has just introduced a quick and easy way to circumvent that.

PTI has just introduced a simple method to find both the nominated political candidate for your area as well as the allotted electoral symbol. All you have to do is send a message to Imran Khan’s official Facebook page with your constituency number and you will receive the information within a few minutes.

The tweet below shows the feature in action.

Another innovative way to find PTI nominated candidate for your constituency, along with the allotted electoral symbol! Just send a message to Imran Khan’s official FB page https://t.co/ck6e4L0vNg with your constituency number & you will receive the information within a few… pic.twitter.com/YjpBJ9FX5a — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 23, 2024

For those unaware, a constituency number is an ID number given to your area where candidates compete in the elections. You can find your constituency number by texting your ID number to 8300.