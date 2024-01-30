Ihsanullah Ready to Unleash Pace Again for Multan Sultans in PSL 9

The 9th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just around the corner, and Multan Sultans fans have exciting news to cheer about as Pakistani pacer Ihsanullah is gearing up to play for the team once again.

During an interview with a local news channel at a training session, Ihsanullah shared that he’s not only bowling fast but also making the ball move in various directions.

The rehabilitation after the elbow surgery went great, I have been bowling for the past 15 days.I’m feeling way better than before, I tried to swing the ball with full pace during the practice sessions, and I was able to do it accurately.

The 21-year-old also mentioned that it was painful to miss the World Cup due to surgery. It bothered him a lot, but he reminded himself that injuries happen in sports. He also shared that he is working hard to overcome his fear and get back to bowling at his previous pace and will do his best to continue from where he left off.

It should be noted that Ihsanullah suffered an elbow injury last year, which forced him to be ruled out for a long time. He is now fully fit after successful rehabilitation.

The young right-arm pacer emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker in the eighth edition of the PSL, securing an impressive tally of 22 scalps in 12 innings.

Furthermore, he is now poised to make a return to the PSL, demonstrating his strength by bowling at full pace during practice sessions in the nets.

Meanwhile, PSL 9 is set to kick off in Lahore on February 17. The first match will feature Islamabad United, who won the PSL titles in 2016 and 2018, facing off against Lahore Qalandars, the current champions who have won the titles consecutively.