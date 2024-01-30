Usama Mir Responds to Critics After a String of Poor Performances

Pakistani leg-spinner Usama Mir has faced intense scrutiny and criticism from fans following his performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and the recent five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

During a recent talk with a local media channel, Usama shared his frustration about facing criticism and highlighted how public opinions can be unpredictable.

People talk like this, they even abuse me, so I think they forget everything, and whoever performs well, in a second, you will make them Don Bradman, you will make them Viv Richards, and for one bad performance, you will even call them source (parchi).

The 28-year-old wondered why people react so strongly and said we should support the team no matter how they’re doing. He also said that we’re representing our country, not any other, so we should always support them.

He added,

In happiness, every person will be with us and if we are struggling, no one will stand with us in difficult times, then what is the need for this thing.

It should be noted that during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Australia in Bengaluru, Usama Mir dropped an important catch of David Warner at a critical point in the game.

Moreover, this mistake led to Warner smashing 163 runs from 124 balls, ultimately resulting in Pakistan losing a crucial match they needed to win.

In his recent debut T20I series against New Zealand, Usama performed badly. He played in three matches and managed to take only two wickets and he conceded 111 runs in the series, with an economy rate of 9.25.