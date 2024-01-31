Engro Corp Appoints Ahsan Zafar Syed As New President and CEO

Engro Corporation Limited (PSX: ENGRO) has appointed Ahsan Zafar Syed as ‘President & CEO – Designate’ of the company.

“The Board has also expressed its deepest gratitude towards the existing President & CEO, Mr. Ghias Khan, whose leadership and dedication has helped in the substantial growth of the Company. Mr. Ghias Khan shall continue to hold the office as the ‘President & CEO’ till the end of his term,” the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Previously, Ahsan worked as CEO of Engro Fertilizers Limited (PSX: EFERT).

Ahsan Zafar Syed will assume the position of President & CEO of the Company, subject to Board approval after the election of the Board of Directors in April 2024, the filing added.

Ahsan started his professional career with Engro (then Exxon Chemical Pakistan Limited) more than 30 years ago. He played a key role in the construction of the $1.1 billion EnVen Project, the world’s largest single-train urea plant, for Engro Fertilizers. After EnVen’s commissioning, in 2011, Ahsan spearheaded the operations of Pakistan’s largest rice processing facility in Muridke for Engro Eximp Agriproducts.

Since 2014, Ahsan has been the bedrock of Engro’s Energy vertical, responsible for taking the Thar project to its commercial operations in 2019 and developing a path for the company to operate in a liberal market using renewable fuels as the source. He served as the CEO of Engro Energy, overseeing investments, operations, and business development at Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL), Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL), Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), Engro Energy Services Limited (EESL), and Siddiqsons Energy Limited.

By establishing the CPEC-endorsed Thar power and mining projects under his leadership, the Engro Energy vertical has been able to successfully unearth Pakistan’s large coal reserves in Thar and contributed significant foreign exchange savings for the Country’s progress.

Additionally, Ahsan is Chairman of the Board of Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited and serves on the Boards of Tenaga Generasi Limited and Engro Elengy Terminal (Pvt) Limited. He has served as Convenor “Light Engineering Sector” at the Engineering Development Board of Pakistan as well.

Ahsan has championed various programs to increase women’s representation at Engro and develop them as future leaders. A true practitioner of socially responsible business practices, he is also passionate about community welfare and enhancing industry-academia linkages to upskill the talented youth of Pakistan.

Ahsan earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the NED University of Engineering and Technology and subsequently pursued a post-graduate degree in the USA. He has also completed executive programs from INSEAD.