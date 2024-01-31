‘Hungry for More’ Babar Azam Eager to Achieve Bigger Milestones

Pakistani batter Babar Azam has expressed dissatisfaction with his current batting performance and highlighted his ambition to achieve further goals for Pakistan cricket.

Babar, who is currently playing for Rangpur Riders in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), mentioned in a recent interview that he is not happy with his current performance and aims to get better.

I am not satisfied with where I am right now, and there are still more milestones to achieve. When I fail, I talk to many people and learn from my mistakes.

Babar mentioned that playing in BPL helps spinners gain experience in challenging conditions. He also noted that BPL features top-notch spinners, and the pitches vary in difficulty, making it important to adapt to different conditions.

The 29-year-old explained that he came here from New Zealand, and he wanted to highlight the differences between the two conditions. In cricket, he focuses on staying at the wicket to build partnerships. and believes that having young players in T20 is great, but they also need experience.

The former captain also emphasized that experienced players know how to handle pressure, especially in countries like Australia, New Zealand, England, and South Africa, where Asian players may face challenges.

To address these issues, star batter suggested that players should prepare themselves to handle bounce and pace. He also mentioned that his strength lies in his cover drive, and practicing it has boosted his confidence. He has put in a lot of hard work to become an expert at it.

It should be noted that Babar has smashed 157 runs in four innings at an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of 112.94 so far for the Riders in BPL.

In the recent 5-match T20I series against New Zealand, Babar Azam batted at one down and performed brilliantly with the bat despite losing the series 4-1. He scored three consecutive fifties in the first three games and was the second-highest run-scorer in the series with 213 runs, averaging 42.60.