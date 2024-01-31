Shahid Afridi Tells Pakistan to Focus on Full T20 World Cup Not Just India Game

Former Pakistan star all-rounder and captain, Shahid Afridi has stressed the need for Pakistan’s national team to kickstart their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

While talking to the local media, Afridi said that it’s not right to focus only on the match against India as there are many other exciting matches ahead. He also mentioned that the team’s composition should remain the same, and there should be a single captain for all formats of the national team.

There is no need to appoint anyone as vice-captain. If the captain is not available for any reason, assign the captaincy responsibility to a player who seems suitable.

Afridi also mentioned that the Pakistan cricket team has a problem with their fielding, but they should also focus on improving their bowling and batting they had a chance to win in the Test series against Australia and the T20 series against New Zealand, but they didn’t work well together as a team in those matches.

Furthermore, the former captain also pointed out that there are talented young players like Azam Khan and Saim Ayub, and they are the future of the national team. It’s important to plan for their development so that there are good alternatives available if players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, or Shaheen Afridi need rest.

The Green Shirts recently lost a 5-match T20I series against New Zealand by 4-1 under the captaincy of newly appointed captain Shaheen Afridi. They managed to avoid a clean sweep by winning the last game.

The national players will be busy in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, and then they will have to play some T20I cricket. Notably, they will tour England to play a four-match T20I series against the home side in May, just ahead of the T20I World Cup.