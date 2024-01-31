Pakistan Railways to Save Fuel Using IoT-Based Monitoring System

The caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication & Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar inaugurated the Internet of Things (IoT) based Fuel Monitoring System in Pakistan Railways at Margalla Station Islamabad.

The Ministry of Railways has decided to equip the locomotives with the latest gadgets to conduct online monitoring to enhance financial and operational efficiency with a special focus on safety measures.

The IT-based online system will approximately save 15 percent of the fuel budget with operational efficiency and targeted maintenance. It will save the financial resources of railways and would reduce wastage & pilferage. A dashboard is being developed where all related information will be available on a single click.

The system will enable Railways to check real-time fuel consumption and refueling, average speed, idle time, real-time location tracking, & maintenance requirements. Importantly, the behavior of the driver can be analyzed as well.

The dashboard will show a red pop-up for an abnormal increase/decrease in fuel consumption pattern. The system will generate an automatic detailed analysis of the data for better and timely decision-making. The special safety features will ensure smooth and safe travel for the passengers.