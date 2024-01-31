News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Peugeot 2008 Gets Two New Colors in Pakistan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 31, 2024 | 2:58 pm

Peugeot Pakistan has announced two new colors for 2008.

Just like Kia Lucky Motors, other car manufacturers in Pakistan are employing the strategy of introducing new colors to divert attention from the lack of more significant releases, like Peugeot 3008 and 5008 in this case.

In an announcement on social media platforms, the company presented Panthera Metal and Mercury Blue colors for 2008.

“Introducing Panthera Metal – A color that echoes freedom’s anthem, inviting you to explore uncharted realms.,” the company said in its social media post.

It added, “Introducing Mercury Blue – A color that sparks adventure, fueling the thrill-seeker within.”

Previously, in a similar announcement,  Kia Motors Pakistan also introduced “Clear White” and a “Black Edition” for the Sportage.

