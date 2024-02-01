Babar Azam and Azmatullah Omarzai Spotted Playing Snooker Together

Star Pakistani batter Babar Azam, who is currently participating in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for the Rangpur Riders, was seen playing snooker with Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.

Babar and Omarzai, are on the same team. They spent their rest day together in Bangladesh, enjoying some quality time. Both players had a great time at a local snooker club, where they played snooker together.

Omarzai wrote, “It was a rest day and played snooker game with great personality Babar Azam I enjoyed a lot.”

it was a rest day and played snooker game with great personality @babarazam258 I enjoyed a lot ❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/S5zs9Jk0Hu — Azmatullah Omarzai (@AzmatOmarzay) January 31, 2024

In a crucial match against Sylhet Strikers, Rangpur Riders had a tough start to their chase. They lost six wickets with only 39 runs on the scoreboard.

However, the innings stabilized when Babar and Azmatullah Omarzai teamed up. They batted brilliantly, scoring a combined total of 89 runs. This outstanding partnership played a crucial role in Rangpur Riders’ thrilling victory by 4 wickets. They successfully reached the target in just 18.2 overs.

Babar has been enjoying quality time in the BPL. He has played 4 matches so far and scored 157 runs with an impressive average of 52.33 and also smashed 2 match-winning crucial fifties for the team.

The Rangpur Riders are currently in 3rd place in the points table with 6 points. They have a good chance of making it to the knockout stages as their next match is against the same team, Sylhet Strikers, on February 3rd.