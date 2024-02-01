Govt Allows Bureaucrats to Leave Pakistan Only for Umrah

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 1, 2024 | 5:45 pm

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday decided to grant permission to officers of 17 to 22 grades to perform Umrah, reported a local media outlet.

In a notification, the Cabinet Division announced that government employees in grades 17 to 22 are now permitted to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

A few days ago, the caretaker government imposed a ban on foreign tours for employees in grades 17 to 22.

The government banned foreign travel for federal ministers and government servants until the completion of the election process and the formation of the new government.

The general elections are scheduled to be held on February 8 across the country. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already completed all the necessary preparations for the elections.

Earlier today, the ECP announced a nationwide public holiday on election day. In an official notification released today, the Election Commission announced the public holiday across the country, ensuring that voters have ample time to participate in the electoral process.

