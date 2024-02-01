Students Can Get 8 Consecutive Holidays in Sindh

After Punjab, Sindh has also announced extended holidays for educational institutes on the occasion of General Elections.

According to reports, the Education Department has decided to keep schools, colleges, and universities closed from 6 to 9 February.

With the 5 February holiday already announced in the province, students are in for a treat as they will be getting 6 consecutive holidays. The educational institutes will reopen on 10 February, Saturday.

Those skipping the classes on 10 February can get 8 consecutive holidays, with the holiday period starting on 4 February, Sunday, and ending on 11 February, Sunday.

It is worth mentioning here that it is only the decision of provincial education department and official notification will be issued after the approval of caretaker provincial government.

Previously, Punjab also announced an extended holiday period for all educational institutions across the province.

From February 6th to February 9th, all public and private sector schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab will remain closed.

The closure of educational institutions effectively extends to a six-day holiday streak, considering that February 5th is marked as Kashmir Day, a public holiday, and February 4th falls on a Sunday.