Lahore High Court Orders to Re-Register All Private Schools

The Lahore High Court has ordered the re-registration of private schools and instructed them to acquire buses for transporting students.

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court issued a written order following the hearing of environment-related petitions.

The court has directed the school education department to re-register private schools.

Furthermore, private schools have been ordered to procure buses for children. These buses will be used by 50 percent of the children for transportation between home and school.

The order mentioned that the school education department was instructed to purchase buses for private schools two years ago. However, the department failed to implement this order.

Moreover, the LHC has stopped the relevant officials from planting palm trees on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway. The high court also mentioned the response of Member Judicial, who informed the court that the campaign to plant on rooftops has commenced.