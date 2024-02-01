Lewis Hamilton to Join Ferrari for 2025 Formula 1 Season

British Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari in ‘The Formula 1’ in 2025, as the longstanding partnership of 11 years between the British racing legend and Mercedes will end.

The seven-time World Driver’s Championship winner is regarded as one of the greatest of all time in the racing sport and he was also awarded MBE and the title of Sir Lewis Hamilton as well.

He holds the record for most wins (103), podium finishes (197), and pole positions (104) and was inducted into the prestigious Federation International de Automobile (FIA) Hall of Fame in 2017.

Hamilton joined the McLaren Young Driver Programme in 1998 at the age of 13 and made his debut with McLaren in Formula 1 during the 2007 season. He spent six years at the senior level of Formula 1 with the company which helped him develop his skills but changed allegiance to Mercedes in 2013.

ALSO READ Mitchell Marsh’s Emotional Speech Wins Hearts At Australia Cricket Awards 2024

He won the Formula One World Driver’s Championship seven times in total but won four championship titles in a row from 2017 to 2020 and etched his name as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time.

The Formula 1 legend also won the DHL Fastest Lap Award and FIFA Pole Trophy 5 times each and bagged the Hawthorn Memorial Trophy 11 times.