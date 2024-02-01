Mitchell Marsh’s Emotional Speech Wins Hearts At Australia Cricket Awards 2024

Australia’s star allrounder Mitchel Marsh bagged the Allan Border medal at the Australia Cricket Awards 2024 after an outstanding year that earned him the award for the Australia Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

The 32-year-old Australian cricketer became emotional during his speech and couldn’t hold back his tears as he received the prestigious Allan Border Medal for his accolades and achievements.

He expressed gratitude to the Australian skipper Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald for believing in him during last year in which they won the ICC Test Championship and also became ODI World Cup champions in India.

Marsh tried to control his tears during his speech in Melbourne and thanked the Australian duo who played a pivotal role as a think-tank in their amazing achievements. Their decision to integrate the all-rounder to bring balance into the team was one of the most important ones.

"I'm a bit fat at times and I love a beer…" Mitch Marsh's acceptance speech had it all! #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/E98c88wU4j — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 31, 2024

I just love playing in this team now. I’ve had so much fun, especially over the last 12 to 18 months. We’ve had so much team success and I’m proud to have contributed to that over this period.

“I’m a bit fat at times and I love a beer but you see the best in me always and you’ve changed my life so thank you very much,” added the Australian cricketer.

He won the Allan Border medal by 223 votes beating his skipper Pat Cummins by 79 votes. The voting rights were determined by players, umpires, and Australian media.

Scoring with an average of 58.5 since his return to the Ashes, Marsh accumulated the second-highest runs across all formats. Australia’s leading scorer throughout the period was Travis Head who delivered outstanding performances, especially in the semifinals and the final of the World Cup.