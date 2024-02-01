Sanjay Dutt Hails Wasim Akram as One of the Greatest Cricketers

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt commended Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram, also famously known as the ‘Sultan of Swing,’ at the BFIC Gold launch event in Dubai.

During an event where both Sanjay and Wasim were invited as guests, Sanjay applauded Wasim, saying, “He is one of the greatest cricketers I have ever seen in my entire life.”

He also mentioned that he is a brother he’s known for many years. Wasim’s reverse swing was ‘Oh my God’ – everyone was afraid of his reverse swing.

The 57-year-old is considered one of the best bowlers ever, known for his mastery of both conventional and reverse swing bowling. Nicknamed the ‘Sultan of Swing’, Akram’s skill in bowling with accurate line and length, combined with reverse swing, made him a challenging opponent for batsmen during his career.

The legendary fast bowler played a key role in Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup win, significantly contributing to their only World Cup title. He also set several records during his career, including being the first bowler to take 500 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs), a milestone he reached in a World Cup match against the Netherlands in 2003.

Furthermore, he is Pakistan’s top wicket-taker in international cricket with 916 wickets. This includes 31 five-wicket hauls and five instances of 10-wicket hauls in a match and achieved these figures over 460 matches, with an impressive average of 23.57 and an economy rate of 3.17.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Swing is now mostly seen as a commentator and is currently in the UAE for the International League T20 (ILT20) as a commentator in the league.