Shoaib Bashir Set to Make His England Debut in 2nd Test Against India

As the 2nd Test between India and England begins tomorrow, exciting news has emerged from the English camp. Young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir is going to make his debut in tomorrow’s game.

England announced today that Bashir will replace left-arm off-spinner Jack Leach, who injured his knee while fielding in the first Test and was forced out with a hematoma. Additionally, veteran fast bowler James Anderson will return to the side to replace Mark Wood.

It should be noted that Bashir’s arrival in India was delayed due to visa issues, making him the latest cricketer of Pakistani descent to face such challenges in India. As a result, he missed the opening match, which England won by 28 runs.

The 20-year-old spinner will now join his fellow spinners, including Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root, and Tom Hartley. Notably, Tom Hartley had an impressive Test debut, taking figures of 7-62 in the opening match.

England’s Playing XI for 2nd Test

Zak Crawley Ben Duckett Ollie Pope Joe Root Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes (c) Ben Foakes (wk) Rehan Ahmed Tom Hartley Shoaib Bashir James Anderson

On the other side, India suffered a disappointing defeat on their home soil in the first Test thanks to England batter Ollie Pope’s brilliant 196 runs in the third innings.

Despite having a lead of 190 runs in the first innings, Rohit Sharma’s team ended up losing the match by 28 runs on the fourth day.

The home team is ready to bounce back in the series as they are currently trailing the 5-match Test series 1-0 and is also expected that Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar will make their debut in tomorrow’s 2nd Test match in Visakhapatnam.