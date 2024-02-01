Sindh Delays Beginning of New Academic Year by Several Months

The Sindh Education Department has decided to delay the new academic year by four months across the province.

According to reports, the new academic year will begin on 1 August 2024 instead of the previously decided date of 1 April 2024.

In a recent development, the caretaker Sindh government has also announced extended holidays for educational institutes on the occasion of General Elections.

Reports stated the provincial Education Department has decided to keep schools, colleges, and universities closed from 6 to 9 February.

With 5 February holiday already announced in the province, students are in for a treat as they will be getting 6 consecutive holidays. The educational institutes will reopen on 10 February, Saturday.

Those skipping the classes on 10 February can get 8 consecutive holidays, with the holiday period starting on 4 February, Sunday, and ending on 11 February, Sunday.

Previously, Punjab also announced an extended holiday period for all educational institutions across the province.

From February 6th to February 9th, all public and private sector schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab will remain closed.

The closure of educational institutions effectively extends to a six-day holiday streak, considering that February 5th is marked as Kashmir Day, a public holiday, and February 4th falls on a Sunday.