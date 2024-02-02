Jordan Overcome Tajikistan to Reach Their First AFC Asian Cup Semi-Final

Jordan earned a cagey win against Tajikistan by a 1-0 margin, to get their first-ever semi-final berth in AFC Asian Cup history. Jordan has become the first underdogs in this edition of the Asian Cup to reach the last four at the Ahmed Bil Ali Stadium. Pakistan will face Jordan twice in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers round 2 matches in March.

87th-ranked Jordan’s scrappy goal was scored by Tajikistan defender Vahdat Hanonov who bundled the ball in with the deflection in the 66th minute of the game. Petr Segrt’s brave side fell short in the quarterfinals and could not unlock a dogged Jordan defense.

Petr Segrt’s Tajikistan reached the quarterfinals in their debut AFC Asian Cup campaign and as debutants they have punched above their weight throughout the campaign, knocking out Middle Eastern heavyweights like UAE in the round of 16. It has been a memorable campaign for Tajikistan and they have won many hearts along the way.

Hossain Ammouta’s Jordan created history after they qualified in the semis, the team fell short in 2004 at the hands of Japan as they bowed out on penalties. In 2011 they were defeated at the hands of Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals stage but this time they held their nerves and reached the last four courtesy of a tenacious defensive display.

Jordan will now take on either Australia or South Korea in the semifinal of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 according to the bracket. The match will be held on February 6 at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium. Australia and South Korea will lock horns tonight in the quarterfinal in the Al Janoub Stadium at 8.30 pm PST.