Islamabad United Announce English Star’s Replacement for PSL 9

The excitement for Pakistan’s biggest cricket festival, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, is building, and exciting news has emerged from Islamabad United as they announced the replacement of English pacer Tom Curran.

Mohammad Waseem's recent run of form leads him to the HBL PSL lineup… 🏏 #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/u9sAVyKyTI — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 2, 2024

The two-time champions have chosen UAE batter Mohammad Waseem to replace Tom Curran. They had initially delayed deciding on a replacement for Tom Curran, who is not available for the entire season.

ALSO READ AB de Villiers Expresses His Desire to Play Alongside Babar Azam

Recently, United have brought in two exciting additional players: Obed McCoy, a fast bowler from the West Indies, in the supplementary draft, and Pakistan’s young batter Haider Ali.

United have always been considered one of the best teams in the PSL, and they’ve got a strong team for this upcoming season, featuring top players like Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, and some new talents ready to make their debut.