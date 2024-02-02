Pakistan’s Star Defender Abdullah Shah Joins Afghan Champions League

Pakistan football team’s star center-back has joined Abu Muslim Football Club in the Afghan Champions League and will join forces with his Pakistani teammate and winger Shayek Dost to help the club achieve silverware this season.

Abdullah Shah is known as one of the best local center-backs in Pakistan and has represented the Dhivehi Sifaingi Club in the second division of the Maldives football league. He initially started his career at Mehran FC in Islamabad and later on moved to Popo Football Club which has one of the best youth academies in Pakistan.

Last year in December, Pakistan winger Shayek Dost also joined Abu Muslim FC to prove his mettle in the league. Abu Muslim FC finished second in the top tier of the Afghanistan Champions League last season, a league where 12 teams compete for the title each season.

Dost’s performance was applauded by Pakistani supporters when the national side faced Cambodia in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Shah,22 has also captained the Pakistan U-23 side in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers and so far has made 2 appearances for Pakistan’s national team.

With good international experience under his belt at the club level, the defender will look to replicate his form which he showed against Nepal while playing in the SAFF Championship last year.