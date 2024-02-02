Not the Ronaldo Vs. Messi Fans Expected As Al Nassr Humble Inter Miami 6-0

It turned out to be a one-sided game between Inter Miami and Al Nassr as the Saudi Pro League side thrashed Inter Miami 6-0. It was a dull affair without the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch and Lionel Messi’s late cameo appearance from the bench as the match unfolded in Riyadh.

The Saudi Pro League side completely demolished their Major League Soccer opponents but the match did not grab the Ronaldo vs. Messi headline as both the Ballon d’Or winners watched the game from the sidelines for the most part with Ronaldo nursing a calf injury and Messi introduced in the game late.

Brazillian winger, Talisca scored a scintillating hattrick in the match courtesy of a penalty and two brilliant finishes from open play but Al Nassr was already 3-0 up before halftime thanks to goals from attacking midfielder Otavio, and former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.

Talisca completed his hattrick in the second half and the striker inflicted more misery as he rifled home in the 68th minute to make it 5-0 at the time.

Lionel Messi was substituted in the match in the 83rd minute when the game was already done and dusted while Cristiano Ronaldo watched him from the stands due to a calf injury.

Despite the presence of Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba the gulf in class between the two sides was palpable.

Inter Miami will now head to Hong Kong and Japan for their preseason matches as they prepare for their MLS season which will begin on February 21.

The last time the two goats of the game met was in January last year when Ronaldo played for the Saudi All Stars vs. Messi’s Paris Saint Germain. It seems like that would potentially be the last reunion before the two goats retire.