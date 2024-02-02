Quetta Gladiators Want a Separate Board and Chairman for PSL

Owner of Quetta Gladiators, Nadeem Omar said on Friday that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) needs to bring a paradigm shift in its way of working something that can propel Pakistan to the next level which will require its separate board and chairman

While talking to a local channel, the Gladiators owner said, “I still believe the PSL should have its own set-up, its own chairman, who could run it. And if it is not separate so at least its working style should be completely different”

He emphasized the fact that the Pakistan Super League is non-existent for 11 months because throughout the year there are no cricketing activities that elevate the biggest brand of cricket in the country.

“If our rights are sold how they are sold and secondly, we go to sleep for a year. Eleven months are barren; there are no activities.” Nadeem Omer Said.

The Quetta Gladiators also pointed out the fact that there is no continuation of policies in the Pakistan Cricket Board and said that Pakistan Cricket won’t be able to nurture talent consistently if the policies change haphazardly every 6 months.

I pray whoever comes as new PCB chairman should bring in a policy that could work for 25 years.

To attract sponsors, he said that there should be another window apart from the PSL that can give incentives to both the cricketers and the sponsorships that are associated with the brand and said that the Franchises who have invested a lot since the inception of PSL are still wilderness with no surmountable profit on their table.

Regarding the Board of Governors in PCB, he expressed his concerns that Karachi and Lahore not having any kind of representation is highly problematic and that certainly needs to be changed.