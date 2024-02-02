Pakistan Women’s Baseball Team Secures 17th Spot in World Rankings

Pakistan’s women’s baseball team achieved the 17th spot in the Women’s Baseball World Rankings, two places higher than their previous ranking (19). Their highest ranking in history stands at (12).

The women’s team has previously participated in the Baseball Women’s World Cup and has also participated in the previous two editions of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Asian Cup.

🎉 Congratulations to the Pakistan Federation Baseball! 🇵🇰⚾ Exciting news as Pakistan Women's Baseball secures the 17th spot in the world rankings by the WBSC, released today. A proud moment for the nation! 🌍🏆 #PakBaseball #WomenInBaseball #WorldRankingSuccess pic.twitter.com/b7QmNzjTnd — Pakistan Federation Baseball 🇵🇰⚾️ (@pakbaseball) February 1, 2024

The team finished 6th in the 2017 Women’s Asian Cup but faltered at the 2019 Asian Cup as they finished 8th.

In March 2022, the Pakistan women’s team clean-swept Malaysia in Lahore, thrashing the Malaysian side with emphatic scorelines of 12-0, 18-7, and 16-5.

Earlier the Pakistan Federation of Baseball (PFB) invited the Indian baseball team to play a tri-nation series alongside Malaysia in Lahore.

PFB President Fakhar Ali Shah also confirmed that the event will be held from 15-22 April in which the women’s team will also participate in the tri-nation series against India and Malaysia.

This will be a great initiative and a fantastic exposure for the girls in green and it will be their first outing since their series against Malaysia in 2022.