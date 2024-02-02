Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Women’s Baseball Team Secures 17th Spot in World Rankings

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 2, 2024 | 5:55 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan’s women’s baseball team achieved the 17th spot in the Women’s Baseball World Rankings, two places higher than their previous ranking (19). Their highest ranking in history stands at (12).

The women’s team has previously participated in the Baseball Women’s World Cup and has also participated in the previous two editions of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Asian Cup.

The team finished 6th in the 2017 Women’s Asian Cup but faltered at the 2019 Asian Cup as they finished 8th.

ALSO READ

In March 2022, the Pakistan women’s team clean-swept Malaysia in Lahore, thrashing the Malaysian side with emphatic scorelines of 12-0, 18-7, and 16-5.

Earlier the Pakistan Federation of Baseball (PFB) invited the Indian baseball team to play a tri-nation series alongside Malaysia in Lahore.

ALSO READ

PFB President Fakhar Ali Shah also confirmed that the event will be held from 15-22 April in which the women’s team will also participate in the tri-nation series against India and Malaysia.

This will be a great initiative and a fantastic exposure for the girls in green and it will be their first outing since their series against Malaysia in 2022.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>