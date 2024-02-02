Shaheen Afridi Meets Manchester United Owner in Dubai

Pakistan T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is currently playing for Desert Vipers in the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20), recently met with Manchester United owner Avram Glazer in Dubai.

Afridi had a brief meeting with Glazer where the two talked about cricket, and football at the end of which the American invited the left-armer to come and visit Old Trafford whenever he wanted.

ALSO READ Mohammad Rizwan Signs New Contract With Gray Nicolls

During a conversation with Shaheen, Glazer expressed a warm invitation, saying, “If you ever want to come to Old Trafford, we would love to have you there, or American football game if you watch the American football game.”

Meanwhile, Afridi shared a video on X in which he expressed his gratitude to Glazer. In the video, the two had a brief conversation, and Glazer presented a gift to the Pakistani fast bowler.

Thank you Avram Glazer. It was great to meet you. Eagerly anticipating attending some Manchester United and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL games with you and to host you in my beautiful Pakistan. 🇵🇰 🙌 @manutd @buccaneers #VipersFam #FangsOut pic.twitter.com/mnVkjmpoXA — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 2, 2024

Shaheen wrote, “Thank you Avram Glazer. It was great to meet you. Eagerly anticipating attending some Manchester United and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL games with you and to host you in my beautiful Pakistan.”

It should be noted that the 23-year-old fast bowler is playing for the Desert Vipers with his fellow countrymen, former fast bowler Mohammad Amir, all-rounder Shadab Khan, and wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan.

Moreover, Afridi and Amir both have taken six wickets in five matches, showing their great performance with the new ball.

Despite having a team full of stars, the Vipers are not doing well in the ILT20. After six games, they are at the bottom of the points table with just two wins and four points.

ALSO READ Quetta Gladiators Want a Separate Board and Chairman for PSL

The Vipers have four more games left, and if they want to stay in contention for the playoffs, they must win all of them.