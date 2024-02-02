Yadea Launches Two New Electric Bikes in Pakistan

Chinese electric bike manufacturer, Yadea, has expanded its product lineup in the Pakistani market with the launch of two new electric bikes.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Chinese company said that they are launching the Yadea G5 and the Yadea RUIBIN. Last year in November, it had launched the T5 at a price tag of Rs. 245,000.

Yadea G5

The Yadea G5 is the most expensive electric bike of the company in Pakistan, with a price tag of Rs. 2,80,000. Following are some of its key specifications:

Motor: 1200W

Max Speed (GPS ): 50 KM/HR

Battery: 72V26AH

Range: 90-100KM

DISC brakes front and rear

12-inch tyres

Yadea RUIBIN

With a price tag of Rs. 1,99,000, the Yadea RUIBIN is the company’s most affordable bike in the Pakistani market. Its key specifications include the following:

Motor: 800W

Max Speed (GPS): 45KM/HR

Battery: 72V26AH

Range: 80-90KM

Front: DISC brake

Rear: Drum brake

10-inch tyres

It is pertinent to mention that both models come with an 18-month warranty on the graphene battery and a 24-month motor warranty.

According to the company, the following terms and conditions will apply: