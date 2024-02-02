Yadea Launches Two New Electric Bikes in Pakistan

Chinese electric bike manufacturer, Yadea, has expanded its product lineup in the Pakistani market with the launch of two new electric bikes.
In an announcement on Thursday, the Chinese company said that they are launching the Yadea G5 and the Yadea RUIBIN. Last year in November, it had launched the T5 at a price tag of Rs. 245,000.
Yadea G5
The Yadea G5 is the most expensive electric bike of the company in Pakistan, with a price tag of Rs. 2,80,000. Following are some of its key specifications:
- Motor: 1200W
- Max Speed (GPS ): 50 KM/HR
- Battery: 72V26AH
- Range: 90-100KM
- DISC brakes front and rear
- 12-inch tyres
Yadea RUIBIN
With a price tag of Rs. 1,99,000, the Yadea RUIBIN is the company’s most affordable bike in the Pakistani market. Its key specifications include the following:
- Motor: 800W
- Max Speed (GPS): 45KM/HR
- Battery: 72V26AH
- Range: 80-90KM
- Front: DISC brake
- Rear: Drum brake
- 10-inch tyres
It is pertinent to mention that both models come with an 18-month warranty on the graphene battery and a 24-month motor warranty.
According to the company, the following terms and conditions will apply:
- The above prices are the maximum suggested retail price, ex-dealership per unit inclusive of taxes and dealer commission.
- Any impact on the price due to change in Pak rupee parity against US dollar, government levies, tariff structure, fiscal policies, and import policies will be on account of the customer.
- The above prices are provisional and subject to change without prior notice and price prevailing at the time of delivery shall be applicable.