Karachi Board Postpones Inter Exams Due to General Elections

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has officially postponed multiple papers for the Intermediate Part I Supplementary Examinations that were initially set for February 6.

The decision was made due to the upcoming general elections and the closure of educational institutions from February 6 to 11.

ALSO READ Students Can Get 8 Consecutive Holidays in Sindh

The Intermediate Part I Supplementary Examinations will witness the postponement of various papers, including:

Botany Paper I (Science Pre-Medical)

Statistics Paper I (General Science)

Biology & Bacteriology (Home Economics)

Commerce Papers I (Regular & Private)

Socs Paper I & Sociology Paper I (Arts Regular & Private)

Statistics Paper I (Arts Regular)

Nursing Paper I

Outlines of Home Economics Paper I (Special Candidates)

The rescheduled date for the postponed exams is February 12. They will be conducted at the same designated examination centers.

On the other hand, the Karachi Intermediate Board has initiated action against its officials. It recently wrote a letter to the anti-corruption department, formally requesting the registration of a criminal case against its officials.

Two former chairmen, examination controllers, and eight other officials are accused of fabricating exam results for Karachi Intermediate Board students.

ALSO READ Karachi University Postpones Exams Due to General Elections

A case has been officially filed against two former chairmen, Dr. Saeed-ud-din and Naseem Ahmed Memon, in connection with the alleged fabrication of exam results.

The examinations held between 2021 and 2022 are at the center of the controversy, with allegations of fabricated results.