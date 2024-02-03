Karachi Board Postpones Inter Exams Due to General Elections

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 3, 2024 | 12:57 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has officially postponed multiple papers for the Intermediate Part I Supplementary Examinations that were initially set for February 6.

The decision was made due to the upcoming general elections and the closure of educational institutions from February 6 to 11.

ALSO READ

The Intermediate Part I Supplementary Examinations will witness the postponement of various papers, including:

  • Botany Paper I (Science Pre-Medical)
  • Statistics Paper I (General Science)
  • Biology & Bacteriology (Home Economics)
  • Commerce Papers I (Regular & Private)
  • Socs Paper I & Sociology Paper I (Arts Regular & Private)
  • Statistics Paper I (Arts Regular)
  • Nursing Paper I
  • Outlines of Home Economics Paper I (Special Candidates)

The rescheduled date for the postponed exams is February 12. They will be conducted at the same designated examination centers.

On the other hand, the Karachi Intermediate Board has initiated action against its officials. It recently wrote a letter to the anti-corruption department, formally requesting the registration of a criminal case against its officials.

Two former chairmen, examination controllers, and eight other officials are accused of fabricating exam results for Karachi Intermediate Board students.

ALSO READ

A case has been officially filed against two former chairmen, Dr. Saeed-ud-din and Naseem Ahmed Memon, in connection with the alleged fabrication of exam results.

The examinations held between 2021 and 2022 are at the center of the controversy, with allegations of fabricated results.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Brad Pitt is Set to join Quentin Tarantino For his Last Film ‘The Movie Critic’
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>