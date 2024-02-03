Karachi University Postpones Exams Due to General Elections

Karachi University has decided to postpone the exams initially scheduled for February 6, an official announced on Friday.

The official added that the February 6 exams at Karachi University have been postponed due to the upcoming general elections.

Furthermore, he also confirmed that the rescheduled date for the exams is February 14, and there are no modifications to the examination centers or timings.

The University Senate meeting, initially scheduled for February 6, has been postponed as well. The new date for the meeting will be announced later.

It is pertinent to mention that educational institutes across the province will be closed for four days from February 6 to 9 in light of the upcoming general elections in the country.

Following the directive from the Sindh Education Department, both private and public schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed during this period.