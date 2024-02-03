Karachi University Postpones Exams Due to General Elections

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 3, 2024 | 11:31 am

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Karachi University has decided to postpone the exams initially scheduled for February 6, an official announced on Friday.

The official added that the February 6 exams at Karachi University have been postponed due to the upcoming general elections.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, he also confirmed that the rescheduled date for the exams is February 14, and there are no modifications to the examination centers or timings.

The University Senate meeting, initially scheduled for February 6, has been postponed as well. The new date for the meeting will be announced later.

ALSO READ

It is pertinent to mention that educational institutes across the province will be closed for four days from February 6 to 9 in light of the upcoming general elections in the country.

Following the directive from the Sindh Education Department, both private and public schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed during this period.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Gulukar XI: Pakistani Cricketers Who Can ‘Sing’
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>