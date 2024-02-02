PCB Reveals New Venue and Schedule for President’s Trophy Final

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced that the final match of the President’s Trophy 2023-24 will take place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

According to the details, the final match of the premier domestic tournament between Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) is scheduled for February 9 to 13.

Earlier, the final of the President’s Trophy was originally scheduled to commence on January 27 at the National Bank Cricket Arena, but it was postponed due to a scheduling clash with the Sindh Premier League (SPL).

Then PCB provided the expected dates for the final, which will take place between the 6th and 10th, and they mentioned in a press release that they will announce the final venue later.

Seven departmental teams competed in a thrilling seven-round tournament, each playing six games. The matches took place in the vibrant city of Karachi.

Furthermore, WAPDA emerged at the top of the points table, securing an impressive 62 points throughout their seven matches, while SNGPL closely followed with 57 points from an equal number of matches.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated final of the President’s Trophy will see Mohammad Sajid and Waleed Yaqub taking on the roles of on-field umpires, with Nadeem Arshad officiating as the match referee.