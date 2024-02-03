NEPRA Approves Additional Burden of Rs. 40 Billion on Electricity Consumers

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 3, 2024 | 2:00 pm

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced to increase the electricity tariff by Rs 4.56 per unit on Saturday, presenting an additional challenge for power consumers.

In a notification, NEPRA informed the consumers about the increase in electricity tariff, attributing it to fuel adjustment charges for the month of December 2023.

The notification stated that electricity consumers will incur additional charges this month. However, the Lifeline consumers have been exempted from the increase.

The increase in electricity tariff is expected to put an additional burden of Rs. 39.8 billion on power consumers.  Over the past two months, electricity prices have increased by Rs. 8.69 due to fuel price adjustments.

