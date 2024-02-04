Dr. Shagufta Jabeen Honored with Prestigious Award for Women and Youth Entrepreneurship Innovation

561n recognition of her outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship innovation, Dr. Shagufta Jabeen has been awarded by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce for her exceptional work in empowering women and youth through innovative projects.

The award was presented in a ceremony held on January 31, where the President of Pakistan graced the occasion as the chief guest, highlighting the importance of the achievement.

Dr. Jabeen, known for her pioneering work in social entrepreneurship, expressed her profound gratitude and humility upon receiving this honor. “This recognition is not just for me but for all the amazing individuals who have been part of our journey,” Dr. Jabeen remarked. She attributed her success to the unwavering support of her team and the community that has embraced her initiatives with open arms.

The accolade celebrates Dr. Jabeen’s dedication to three flagship projects that have made significant impacts in their respective areas:

The Samajhdaar Maan Project:

A revolutionary initiative focused on training mothers in parenting skills, emphasizing the critical role mothers play in the cognitive and emotional development of young children. This project underscores the belief in the transformative power of educated and informed parenting.

WELSA Project:

Aimed at integrating rural women into the economic fabric of society, WELSA revitalizes traditional skills such as embroidery, weaving, and farming. By modernizing these crafts, the project not only preserves cultural heritage but also ensures sustainable income sources for women in rural areas.

Youth Engaged in Service (YES) Project:

This innovative program fosters a sense of individual social responsibility among the youth. Through a carefully designed curriculum of activities, YES encourages young individuals to contribute positively to society, building a foundation for a responsible and engaged future generation.

Dr. Jabeen’s efforts through these projects reflect her deep commitment to leveraging entrepreneurship as a tool for social change. Her work exemplifies how targeted, thoughtful initiatives can uplift communities and foster an environment where women and youth can thrive.

As Dr. Jabeen continues to inspire and lead by example, her recognition by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of innovation in creating meaningful social impact.