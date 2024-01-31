How to Get a 10-Year UAE Golden Visa Without a Job [Guide]

The UAE Golden Visa, a coveted 10-year residency program, has been a game-changer since its launch in 2019. Designed to attract a diverse array of talents and investors, the program has seen a remarkable 52% increase in issuances in the first half of 2023 alone.

By November 2022, over 150,000 Golden Visas had been awarded in Dubai, signifying its growing popularity. This guide explores how you can secure this prestigious visa without traditional employment, delving into the specific categories, benefits, and application nuances.

Benefits of the UAE Golden Visa

The Golden Visa offers several advantages:

Residence permits for family members, including spouses and children up to 25 years old.

No age limit for unmarried daughters and provisions for children of determination.

Flexibility in sponsoring domestic workers.

The visa remains valid regardless of the duration spent outside the UAE.

Eligibility Criteria for Non-Employed Applicants

The program caters to five main categories:

Property Buyers: Eligibility for those investing in property worth Dh2 million or more. Notably, Dubai has recently removed the Dh1 million down payment requirement. You can also buy off-plan properties that are still under construction and pay the amount in installments. Cash Deposit: High-net-worth individuals can become eligible by depositing Dh2 million in a local bank for two years. Some banks also help such individuals in getting the UAE Golden Visa. Entrepreneurs: Those owning or partnering in a startup within the UAE’s SME category, generating annual revenues of at least Dh1 million, or having previously sold a project for no less than Dh7 million. Scientists and Researchers: Candidates with significant achievements in fields like engineering, technology, life sciences, and natural sciences, holding a PhD or Master’s Degree from top universities. Outstanding Students: High-performing students in UAE secondary schools, graduates from UAE universities, and the top 100 universities worldwide, based on academic performance and university ranking.

Application Process

To apply for the UAE Golden Visa without a job:

Determine your eligibility under one of the five categories. Collect necessary documents, including financial records, property deeds, academic certificates, and proof of professional achievements. Submit your application through the official UAE visa portal or authorized channels.

Conclusion

The UAE Golden Visa is an exceptional opportunity for long-term residency in the UAE, especially for those without traditional employment. Whether you are an investor, entrepreneur, scientist, or student, this program offers a pathway to a prosperous future in the UAE. With its inclusive eligibility criteria and extensive benefits, the Golden Visa is a compelling option for a diverse range of applicants.