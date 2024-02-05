PTA Planning to Allocate 6 GHz Band for Unlicensed Use to Bring WiFi 7 to Pakistan

The potential designation of the 6 GHz band for license-exempt use is on the card which will provide ample bandwidth to support the advanced Wi-Fi 6E and upcoming Wi-Fi 7 generations.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has admitted that the existing frequency bands supporting Wi-Fi are often congested, hindering quality of service.

The 6 GHz band, designated for license-exempt use, offers ample bandwidth and cleaner channels for Wi-Fi 6E. Its adoption by prominent manufacturers and the rise of concepts like Metaverse necessitate the deployment of the latest Wi-Fi standard for a superlative wireless experience. Wi-Fi 6E caters to data-intensive needs, making it vital for services like streaming and cloud-based applications.

Recognizing the importance of Wi-Fi in the telecommunications infrastructure, the PTA will take decisive actions to secure the future of Wi-Fi technology in Pakistan, aligning with international trends. One of the foremost steps on the horizon is the potential designation of the 6 GHz band for license-exempt use. This move will provide ample bandwidth to support the advanced Wi-Fi 6E and upcoming Wi-Fi 7 generations.

It promises cleaner, non-overlapping channels with significant bandwidths. PTA intends to align Pakistan with global wireless innovations. Additionally, PTA will continue to closely monitor the commercial availability of Wi-Fi 6E-enabled devices such as routers, laptops, access points, and more. This is a crucial step in determining the optimal spectrum band and associated parameters within the 6 GHz range. Field trials were done to ensure co-existence of other services operating in the 6 GHz band.

PTA is also considering future generations of Wi-Fi technology such as Wi-Fi 7. These advancements are expected to offer significantly faster speeds, lower latency, and support for a growing number of connected devices, which will be vital for the evolving digital landscape.

These proactive efforts are geared towards positioning Pakistan at the forefront of wireless connectivity, ensuring that its citizens and businesses can harness the full potential of cutting-edge wireless technologies in the years to come.