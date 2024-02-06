India Expected to Visit Pakistan for Asian Central Zone Volleyball Championship

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has invited the Indian volleyball team for the Asian Central Zone Volleyball championship which will be hosted in Pakistan in March this year. The PVF chairman Chaudhary Mohammad Yaqoob has confirmed that Pakistan will invite the Indian team as they are also part of the central zone.

Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, and Kyrgyzstan will also participate in the event and the possibility of India and Pakistan can elevate the competitive nature of the championship to another level.

“I invited them because India is part of the Central Zone. I requested India’s representative personally to send his team. He said that the federation’s elections are going to be held in February and they are confident that they will send the team,” said the PVF Chairman.

The PVF Chairman attended the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) which was held in Hong Kong to discuss the matters related to strengthening ties between the federations of Central Asia through volleyball.

Former IG Police turned PVF Chairman, Chaudhary Muhammad Yaqoob informed that the six teams will arrive in the country on May 9 whereas the final of the tournament will be held on May 17.

Pakistan will also take part in the Asian Challenge Cup which will be held in Bahrain during the first week of July and the Volleyball Pro League is also in the works behind the scenes, the federation aims to start the league in September-October.

The PVF head emphasized, “Inshallah, we will hold the Pro Volleyball League in September and October. Yes, we are to hold it at any cost. We are working on it.”

Regarding the training camp, he said that it will be held a few weeks before the Asian Central Zone Volleyball Championship.

In addition to this, he said that Engro’s volleyball team will also participate in the Asian Club Championship which will be held in Iran.

Pakistan volleyball team performed exceptionally well last year and finished 5th in the Asian Games which propelled the Pakistan volleyball players and helped them get contracts in different international leagues.