Is Kylian Mbappe Finally Moving to Real Madrid?

The saga of Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid continues as the La Liga giants are looking to push for the French star once more. The longstanding saga between the club and the player might come to an end this summer but the deal can head towards a deadlock if the player’s wage demands are not met.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are pushing for the deal intensively and want to secure the services of Kylian Mbappe as their next Galactico, a player who will sit on the throne which Cristiano Ronaldo left in 2018.

🚨🌕 Real Madrid are working VERY HARD behind the scenes on the Kylian Mbappé deal. They are ON IT. @FabrizioRomano #rmalive pic.twitter.com/Nn3trGV5M4 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 2, 2024

While speaking to the Madrid Zone, Romano said. “Real Madrid are working hard behind the scenes on the Kylian Mbappe deal. They are on it”

The World Cup winner reportedly wants 60 million pounds every year in his deal and a transfer bonus of 107 million pounds.

The Paris Saint Germain winger is trying to run his contract down which ends at the end of 2024 after which he will become a free agent and then big clubs would be able to acquire his services.

Reportedly, Los Blancos want to offer 30 million pounds as annual wages and that is a sum that falls way short of Mbappe’s demands and can become a massive hurdle in the deal. To make Mbappe a jewel in their crown, the 14-time Champions League winners will have to splash a lot of cash.

Real Madrid recently drew with Atletico Madrid 1-1 in La Liga derby and currently sit at the top of the league table, 2 points ahead of Girona.