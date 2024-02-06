Azam Khan Speaks Out Against Pakistani Coaches

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has expressed his frustration with limited opportunities in the national team and has openly criticized the coaches he played with during his time with the team.

Recently, Desert Vipers player Azam Khan sat down with Pakistani veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik during a podcast.

The wicket-keeper batter said that he believes he gets better opportunities in league cricket. The franchises know his ability to win matches.

He added,

In the past four years, I haven’t played a complete series even once. It saddens me that I couldn’t complete the series; they should have played the entire series without any interruptions. If this thought keeps lingering in my mind that I don’t meet international standards, I will also explore my own path.

Azam said that when I play cricket with a clear mind, it helps me perform better. If someone questions my skills, it makes me feel down.

He also mentioned that when he works with coaches from other countries, they don’t see any flaws in his game. However, when he works with Pakistani coaches, he feels like he has room for improvement. But when he assesses his batting, he believes he can compete with anyone.

It should be noted that Azam is currently in the UAE, playing for Desert Vipers in the International League T20 (ILT20) alongside his countrymen, T20I skipper Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, and Shadab Khan.

Recently, Azam smashed the fastest fifty in just 18 balls against the Gulf Giants, marking the fastest fifty in the ILT20, and he surpassed West Indian star batter Keiron Pollard’s record of a 19-ball fifty.

The 25-year-old player hit five boundaries and four big sixes in his innings with a strike rate of 250.0.

Meanwhile, his destructive batting performance helped the Desert Vipers win the game before the 17th over, with only four wickets lost.

On the other side, Malik, who was playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Fortune Barishal, left in the middle of the league to go to Dubai due to personal commitments. It has been revealed that he was doing a podcast for Desert Vipers there.