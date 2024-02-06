Pakistani Footballer Zahmena Malik Joins Saudi First Division Club Al Hmmah FC

Pakistan women’s team football striker Zahmena Malik has joined Saudi first division Club Al Hmmah FC which plays in the second tier of the Saudi Arabian women’s football pyramid.

The Riyadh based side is currently in the hunt for promotion to the Saudi Pro League and they are at the top of their group 1 table in the Saudi first division.

🚨Transfer News: Pakistan Women's National Team striker Zahmena Malik joins Saudi 1st Division side Al Hamma Club. The Riyadh based side is chasing promotion to the top flight and currently sit top of Group 1. pic.twitter.com/zjn6itPfD8 — FootballPakistan.com (@FootballPak) February 4, 2024

The London-born Pakistani player has represented the Shaheens seven times in International football and has scored one goal for the country. That all-important goal came in a historic win against Tajikistan in the Paris Olympic qualifiers.

Delighted to announce that Zahmena Malik has joined Al-Hmmah FC in Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦⚽️ A powerful testament to the talent and potential in Pakistani football. Here’s to inspiring a new generation of girls to pursue their passion on the pitch!✨#Pakistanfootball #DilsayFootball pic.twitter.com/aodLgPGnR3 — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) February 5, 2024

Zahmena,22, played for London Seaward in the fourth tier of the English football pyramid, and in her early teens, she represented the Tottenham Hotspur women’s youth academy before moving to college football in England. She made her debut for Pakistan against Comoros which was the country’s first ever women’s match against an African nation.

Pakistan captain and defensive midfielder Maria Khan is also representing Eastern Flames in the Saudi Pro League and has registered 3 assists so far this season, which is the joint second-highest in the league. Zahmena Malik and Maria Khan have been the two stalwarts and backbone of the Pakistan women’s team squad and have improved the Pakistan team massively in their rankings as well.

Last year the Pakistan women’s team jumped up four places from 161 to 157 in their FIFA rankings after they defeated Laos on penalties and these two overseas Pakistani players were an integral part of that success.