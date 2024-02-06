Pakistan Captain Drops Hint at Shaheen-Amir Reunion for T20 World Cup 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi has suggested that there could be a reunion with Mohammad Amir for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

During an X Spaces session, Shaheen openly expressed his readiness to engage in a conversation regarding Amir’s potential return to the national team.

I will talk to Mohammad Amir if he’s available to come back for Pakistan once again. Amir and I bowled together after almost 5 years. It was a very good experience to bowl with him; our partnership was great.

It should be noted that Amir retired from international cricket in 2020 and accused head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis of favoritism and unfair treatment.

Despite fans asking him to come back, Amir stuck to his decision because he wanted to leave international cricket behind and move on.

Amir recently mentioned in a press conference that he has moved on and has other things to focus on in his life. The 31-year-old believes that the debate about his return is closed.

Moreover, after being away for three years, he doesn’t think it would be a sensible decision for him to come back, at least for now.

Both Shaheen and Amir are currently playing in the International League T20 (ILT20) for the Desert Vipers and have contributed exceptionally well in the team’s recent matches, which included match-winning performances.

The former fast bowler had a successful international career and played for Pakistan in 36 Test matches, 61 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 50 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

ALSO READ Misbah-ul-Haq Opposes Giving NOCs to Players Before World Cup

Meanwhile, Amir’s last international game was in 2020, and he played a fabulous role in Pakistan winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2009 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.