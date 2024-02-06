PTA Forms Committee to Study WiFi-6E Co-Existence

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken significant steps towards embracing cutting-edge technological advancements in the realm of wireless connectivity by forming a committee to study Wi-Fi 6E co-existence.

This move comes in response to the growing global trend towards utilizing the 6 GHz wireless spectrum for enhanced internet connectivity.

According to the PTA document, Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE standard 802.11ax), offers a plethora of benefits, including faster speeds, lower latencies, wider frequency bands, additional channels, reduced interference, increased throughput, and greater capacity. Recognizing the potential of Wi-Fi 6E to revolutionize internet connectivity, the PTA conducted an in-depth study titled ‘Considering Wi-Fi 6E Bands for Adoption in Pakistan.’

This study assessed various factors, including the need for adoption, global regulator acceptance, current usage in Pakistan, and international best practices. Collaborating with stakeholders such as the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), and Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the PTA has established a testing environment to facilitate the evaluation process.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), there is a strong commitment to seamlessly integrating advanced technology into Pakistan’s telecommunications landscape.

Through vigilant monitoring of global trends and thorough research endeavors, the PTA endeavors to make well-informed decisions. These decisions are geared towards enhancing consumer experiences and driving Pakistan towards the forefront of digital innovation.

However, while the potential benefits of Wi-Fi 6E are considerable, it is essential to address potential challenges related to spectrum management, interference mitigation, and regulatory compliance.

Achieving effective co-existence between Wi-Fi 6E and existing wireless technologies will require careful planning, collaboration, and adherence to international standards.