High Alert Issued for Islamabad’s Hospitals for General Elections

As the February 8 general elections approach, the federal administration has put hospitals in Islamabad on high alert to deal with any unfortunate event.

In a notification, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination announced issuing a high alert notice from the 7th to the 9th of February.

According to the notification, “All rural health centers, community health centers, and basic health units under administrative control of District Health Office Islamabad are kept on high alert during elections 2024 with effect from 7th to 9th February.”

In light of potential emergencies, arrangements have been made at federal hospitals. Additionally, the leaves for doctors, nurses, and other staff members have been canceled as well.

The staff of federal hospitals has been directed to ensure attendance. Furthermore, consultants, surgeons, and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of federal hospitals have been instructed to remain on-call.

The deadline for canvassing for the February 8 general elections set by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ended last night. During the election campaign, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) held the most public gatherings across the country.