How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Australia Live Streaming of U19 World Cup Semi-Final

The unbeaten Pakistan U19 team is gearing up for their challenging semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 against Australia on Thursday.

The young Pakistani team recently secured their semi-final spot by beating Bangladesh in a thrilling contest by just 5 runs in their last Super Sixes fixture.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Dominates Bangladesh Premier League 2024

The match turned out to be a low-scoring thriller as the Green Shirts batted first and were bowled out for just 155 runs in 40 overs. In reply, Bangladesh came close to victory but crumbled on 150 runs.

Fast bowler Ubaid Shah was the standout performer for Pakistan, taking a 5-wicket haul and conceding 44 runs in his 10 overs. Medium-pacer Ali Raza also contributed with three crucial wickets.

On the other side, Australia, like Pakistan, has been dominant throughout the tournament, remaining unbeaten so far.

Pakistan boys aim to continue their winning streak and are just two matches away from their third U19 World Cup title. If they manage to defeat Australia in this crucial semi-final, they will face their arch-rivals, India, in the final.

Live Streaming

Pakistan cricket fans can catch the exciting clash between Pakistan U19 and Australia U19 in the semi-final 2 match of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 through live streaming.

This electrifying game will be available for live streaming through the official International Cricket Council (ICC) app, providing fans worldwide with convenient access to witness the action unfold.

Here is the link to the match.

App Android IOS ICC Cricket LINK LINK

The Pakistan U19 vs. Australia U19 semi-final 2 is set to kick off tomorrow at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, and the match will start at 1:00 PM Pakistan Time.

ALSO READ India Clinches Fifth Straight U19 World Cup Final Spot

Match Timing