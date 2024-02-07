Babar Azam Concludes His BPL 2024 Campaign as Top Run-Scorer

Star Pakistani batter Babar Azam concluded the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season on a high note as he emerged as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

Babar, who played for Rangpur Riders, had his final game in the league. He scored a crucial 47 runs from 43 balls, helping his team reach a total of 175/4 against Durdanto Dhaka.

In response, his team convincingly won the game by 60 runs, as they defeated Durdanto Dhaka, who were bowled out for 115 runs in the 18 overs they played.

The 29-year-old scored 251 runs with an average of 50.20 in his six innings. He managed to hit two fifties and maintained a strike rate of 114.61.

Let’s take a look at Babar’s scores in this season of the BPL.

Babar Azam’s scores in BPL are as follows:

Opponent Runs Sylhet Strikers 56* Khulna Tigers 2 Durdanto Dhaka 62 Comilla Victorians 37 Sylhet Strikers 47 Durdanto Dhaka 47

It should be noted that Babar and other Pakistani players who were in Bangladesh have returned home as their NOCs were valid until February 6. They will now be getting ready for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Moreover, players who were involved in UAE’s ILT20 have also returned, except for Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir, who have retired.

The PSL 9 is scheduled to start on February 17, 2024, in Lahore and the opening match will see Lahore Qalandars, two-time champions and current titleholders, take on Islamabad United, winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s exciting cricketing event will be held in four cities — Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi— ending with the final at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18.