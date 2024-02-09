David Warner Registers Unique Batting Record Across Formats

Australia’s prolific opening batter, David Warner, made history by becoming the first player ever to score 50 or more runs in his 100th match in each of the three formats.

200 in his 100th Test. 100 in his 100th ODI. 70 in his 100th T20I. David Warner is a special player ✨ pic.twitter.com/J12l0BSZxX — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 9, 2024

In the first T20I against the West Indies today, Warner smashed a quick-fire 70 runs from 36 balls, including one six and 12 boundaries, at a strike rate of 194.44.

Back in December 2022, Warner scored a double century in his 100th Test match against South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He made 200 runs from 255 balls in the first innings and Australia won the game by an innings and 182 runs.

In Warner’s 100th ODI, he scored 124 runs against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2017. His score included four sixes and 12 fours. Australia won that match by 21 runs.

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter is now nearing the second Australian to get over 3,000 runs in T20Is. He’s scored 2,964 runs in 100 games till now, with one century and 25 fifties. He’s behind Aaron Finch, the former Australian captain, who got 3120 runs in 103 T20Is.

As for the match, Australia set a target of 214 runs against the West Indies in the 1st T20I today in Hobart and won by 11 runs.

The 37-year-old batter’s performance was in the spotlight, as he also created a 93-run partnership with Josh Inglis for the first wicket during his 100th T20I game.

In response, the visitors managed to score 202 runs with the loss of 8 wickets. Opening batters Brandon King and Johnson Charles made an opening stand of 89 runs. King scored 53 runs, while Charles managed 42 runs.

ALSO READ Imad Wasim Shares Crucial Advice With Shaheen Afridi

After they both returned to the pavilion, no other Caribbean batter could produce a match-winning knock to chase down the huge target, falling short by 11 runs.