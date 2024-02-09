Imad Wasim Shares Crucial Advise With Shaheen Afridi

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has made it clear that he did not talk about a comeback to the national team with Pakistan’s T20I captain Shaheen Afridi while they were playing in the International League T20 (ILT20).

During a discussion with a local sports website, Imad advised Shaheen to believe in his gut feeling and always put Pakistan’s well-being first.

Shaheen is like my younger brother. I would advise him to approach everything with sincerity, prioritizing what is in the best interest of Pakistan. He has people around him, who can give him good suggestions.

The 35-year-old also discussed the T20I series against New Zealand, where Pakistan lost 4-1, and mentioned how Babar Azam did well batting at number three, getting three fifties in a row.

Furthermore, he pointed out that Shaheen made a smart move by trying out different opening pairs. It would be wise for him to keep experimenting with various combinations before the World Cup.

It should be noted that Imad announced his retirement from international cricket last year, which came as a shock to everyone, bringing an end to a career that spanned eight years.

He decided to continue playing in leagues and is currently participating in the ILT20 for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, where Shaheen is also playing for the Desert Vipers.