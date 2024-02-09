Election Fever Takes Over Pakistani Athletes

Pakistan has just held its 12th general election in its 76-year history, and citizens across the country have participated in the process of electing their leader for the next five years.

During the voting period, Pakistani cricketers and athletes showed their enthusiasm by participating in the general elections by casting their votes.

Shahid Afridi, Naseem Shah, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal and other star athletes have all shared posts on their social media accounts about their participation in the elections.

Former star all-rounder Shahid Afridi recently shared a photo on his social media platform showing his thumb with an ink mark, indicating that he had cast his vote.

The director of Pakistan’s men’s cricket team, Mohammad Hafeez has encouraged people to vote for a better Pakistan by sharing his picture on his X account.

Umar Gul, the current bowling coach of the Pakistan team and famous for his excellent bowling, has posted on his X account and urged everyone to go out and vote.

He wrote “I cast my vote today for a better Pakistan, for the betterment of our future! Requesting u all to go out with ur family and friends and cast ur vote today!”

Spin consultant of the National Team, Saeed Ajmal, also cast his vote and shared it on his social media account ‘X’ with the caption, “I voted. Go vote!”

Talented fast bowler, Naseem Shah cast his first vote and shared the picture of his thumb on social media platform ‘X’ with the caption, “Job done, casted my first vote.”

On the other side, women cricketers also didn’t hold back from voting. Former captain Sana Mir and current all-rounder Fatima Sana shared on social media that they cast their votes.

Meanwhile, besides cricketers, Pakistan tennis star player Aisam ul Haq also participated and cast his vote. He wrote, “I hope you have all cast your vote for a better future in sha Allah.”

It should be noted that the 2024 elections were bigger than the ones in 2018 in many ways and there was more money, with a record budget of Rs48 billion.

There were lots of independent candidates, which was unusual. In total, nearly 18,000 people ran for office. Plus, they needed a lot of paper to print 260 million ballots.