Pakistani Cricketers Urge the Nation To Vote On Elections Day

Star Pakistani cricketers have urged the nation to vote on the day of the general elections which will be held on February 8. The campaign of the elections by all political parties culminated on Tuesday midnight and now the people of Pakistan will vote in the 10th General elections of the country.

Premium Fast Bowler Shaheen Afridi posted on X, which was formerly known as Twitter that,” Voting is Not Only Your Vote, It is our Power!” “Go and Vote Tomorrow for a Better Pakistan.”

Voting is not only our right — it is our power! Go and vote tomorrow for better Pakistan InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 7, 2024

Another left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir also took to social media and raised his voice on the importance of voting, “Don’t forget to cast your vote on February 8th” The Future of Pakistan rests in your hands! Your vote counts, so make it heard!”

Don't forget to cast your vote on February 8th! The future of Pakistan rests in your hands. Your vote counts, so make it heard. 🇵🇰 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) February 6, 2024

The two fast bowlers have played 286 International matches among them whereas Mohammad Amir has also won the ICC T20I World Cup in 2009 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

Arguably the greatest left-arm pacer, Wasim Akram also urged the fans to vote.

February 8 is an important day for people of Pakistan. Somewhere inside us we all want to change our fate, our system and way of life and when we vote we use that power to choose the best. It’s our right, so go out and use that power of vote. Pakistan 🇵🇰 zindabad — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 7, 2024

Renowned women’s cricketer, Javeria Khan also tweeted and asked the Pakistani citizens to exercise their right to vote.

If you come out in huge numbers tomorrow to cast your vote, PAKISTAN WILL WIN ! Please SMS your CNIC number on 8300 and get details about your polling station. The only way to fight hopelessness is to rise to the occasion. Pakistan, please Vote!#Elections2024 #Vote — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) February 7, 2024

The influence of cricketers can increase the voter turnout on the day of the general elections and they can surely play a pivotal part in attracting the public towards polling stations.

The Election Commission of Pakistan is determined to conduct the general elections so that the smooth transition of democratic power can be materialized amid security concerns across the country.

Less than a day remains in the elections of 2024 and this will decide the fate of the country over the course of the next five years. The people of Pakistan will hope that the new regime works in harmony with the state for effective legislation and economic growth.