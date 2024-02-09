FIFA Refutes Reports of Introducing ‘Blue Card’ at Elite Level Football

The world’s footballing body FIFA has retreated its stance from starting the implementation of ‘blue cards’ at the elite club and international level. It was announced on Friday that the ‘Blue card’ was supposed to be introduced in the game this weekend.

No cards have been introduced in the game for fifty years, the yellow and red cards were introduced in the 1970 FIFA World Cup which was held in Mexico.

The Introduction of the blue card in football would be used as a punishment for a cynical foul, rash challenge, or dissent with the match official.

🚨🚨| 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Update on Blue Cards via @fifamedia: "FIFA wishes to clarify that reports of the so-called 'blue card' at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature. Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at…

The player will have to sit out of the ground for 10 minutes and if the player is awarded the blue card twice, he will be sent off and that would be considered as a red card. Similarly, one blue and yellow card will also result in a red according to the laws of the game.

FIFA has indicated that they will discuss the matter at the International Football Association Board (IFAB) general meeting.

Their official Twitter (X) handle, released a statement, “FIFA wishes to clarify that reports of the so-called ‘blue card’ at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature.”

“Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this agenda item is discussed at the IFAB AGM on 2 March.” the official statement further said.

FIFA wishes to clarify that reports of the so-called 'blue card' at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature. Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this… — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) February 8, 2024

Cards have been introduced in other sports such as hockey, where three cards are often used, yellow, red, and green which are used for misconduct violations in the game. However, the introduction of the blue card in football can change the essence of the game forever and can have serious implications.