Lionel Messi Provides Injury Update Ahead of Inter Miami’s Japan Tour

World Cup winner Lionel Messi is likely to miss Inter Miami’s friendly against Hong Kong on Sunday and gave an injury update on his fitness following the match where 40,000 people awaited him to take on the field and exhibit his skills.

ALSO READ Jordan Stuns Korea to Qualify for First-Ever Asian Cup Final

Fans in Hong Kong jeered and booed after the legendary footballer failed to step on the field due to an injury he sustained before the Al Nassr match which forced him to the bench as a substitute where he appeared on the field in the 83rd minute. The fans asked for a refund and the Hong Kong government asked for an explanation from the Inter Miami officials and match organizers.

There is no guarantee that Messi will play the match in Japan against their J-Pro League Champions Vissel Kobe as he underwent an MRI scan after the Al Nassr match where swelling was detected in his leg.

ALSO READ Hackers Target PSL 9’s Online Tickets Platform

The 36-year-old was disappointed that he could not feature in the game and said, “I always want to participate, I want to play, especially in these games where we travel so far and people want to see our games. I hope we can return and play a game in Hong Kong.”

Before their Major League Soccer (MLS) season kickstarts, Inter Miami will end its globe-trotting preseason in Japan where the ticket prices will range between $68 to $1,346 including other expensive packages. They will play their last preseason match against Argentina’s Newell’s Old Boys.